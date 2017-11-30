Georgiana High School Fielding Track Team in 2018

School will have a track & field team for the first time since 2018

by Kimberly Hyde

Georgiana High School is starting up a new track and field team.

Butler County Schools Superintendent John Strycker made the announcement Thursday at a luncheon in Greenville.

It will be the first time the school has had a track team in 30 years.

About 90 students have already signed up to be a part of the team. They will be trained by coach Al Landwehr. He says they have the talent to compete for a state championship.

“I’m excited about these girls and boys that just really have a heart to run track cause it’s been my passion for years,” said Coach Landwehr.

“I’m very proud of these young people and I’m very excited about a nonexistent program for the past thirty years and we really have the talent to win state,” said Dr. Strycker.

The new track team will start practicing immediately and will begin their competitive season in the spring.