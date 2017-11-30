Lagreta McClain Promoted to Warden of Tutweiler Prison

by Rashad Snell

Alabama Department of Corrections announced the promotion of Lagreta McClain to Warden I at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka.

In 2000, McClain started her career with as a correctional officer at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

“It is such an honor to have the opportunity to recognize someone that has worked so hard and is so deserving of a promotion,” said Deputy Commissioner of Women’s Services Wendy Williams. “Warden McClain has prepared herself for this opportunity and she is ready to take on this leadership role at Tutwiler.”

After a brief assignment at Holman, McClain worked at Easterling Correctional Facility just short of 10 years before transferring to Tutwiler at the rank of sergeant. McClain continued to progress in her career and received a promotion to captain in 2015.

McClain holds a Bachelors and Master’s degree of Science in Criminal Justice from Bethel University.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve as Warden I at Tutwiler and I appreciate the department’s leadership for placing its trust and confidence in my abilities to serve at this level,” said McClain. “I am committed to promoting a positive culture for both staff and offenders while sharing appreciation for other’s abilities, qualities, and achievements.”