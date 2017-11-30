Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Striking a Department of V.A. Police Officer with Car

by Rashad Snell

Federal prosecutors say an Alabama man who ran over a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. said in a statement Harry Larmont McCall, 54, was sentenced on Tuesday for assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

According to testimony, McCall arrived at the VA Montgomery Regional Office for an appointment in 2015. He’d made prior threats to VA employees, and was scheduled for security measures at its entry point.

VA employees discovered McCall had an unauthorized item and wouldn’t allow him entry. McCall began to cause a disturbance, requiring police to intervene.

McCall attempted to leave in his car when an officer tried to investigate. He later struck the officer, who suffered serious injuries.

