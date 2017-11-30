Montgomery County Arrests: November 20-26 Posted: Nov 30, 2017 1:16 PM CST by Rashad Snell 1/17Willie Surry Jr. Arrest Date: 11/21/17 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd (Unoccupied), Robbery 3rd, & Theft of Property 4th Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Tygee Smith Arrest Date: 11/25/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Thomas Smith Arrest Date: 11/20/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Randy Smith Arrest Date: 11/25/17 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd Dwelling) & Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Sereifin Rosales Arrest Date: 11/24/17 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Percivill Pugh Arrest Date: 11/23/17 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property First Degree (Greater than $2,500) Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Christopher Phillips Arrest Date: 11/22/17 Charge(s): Child Support Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Jonathan Marbury Arrest Date: 11/22/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Tyniqua Lee Arrest Date: 11/26/17 Charge(s): Escape 3rd & Obstructing Justice Using False Identity Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Michael Lassiter Arrest Date: 11/21/17 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice, Robbery 1st (2 counts), & Theft of Property (6 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Mickey Lassic Arrest Date: 11/22/17 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17William Dannelly Arrest Date: 11/22/17 Charge(s): Promoting Prison Contraband, Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17William Dannelly Arrest Date: 11/22/17 Charge(s): Promoting Prison Contraband, Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Ariel Brannon Arrest Date: 11/23/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Keshauna Cummings Arrest Date: 11/21/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Ariel Brannon Arrest Date: 11/23/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Cortez Bean Arrest Date: 11/24/17 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates November 20th through November 26th, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Montgomery “Pill Mill” Doctor Pleads G... Convicted Sex Offender Arrested in Andalusia Alabama Native Jim Nabors, TV’s “Gomer... Lagreta McClain Promoted to Warden of Tutweiler Pr...