Montgomery County Arrests: November 20-26

Posted:

by Rashad Snell

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates November 20th through November 26th, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.

Related Posts

Montgomery “Pill Mill” Doctor Pleads G...
Convicted Sex Offender Arrested in Andalusia
Alabama Native Jim Nabors, TV’s “Gomer...
Lagreta McClain Promoted to Warden of Tutweiler Pr...