Montgomery County Arrests: November 20-26

by Rashad Snell

1/17 Willie Surry Jr. Arrest Date: 11/21/17 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd (Unoccupied), Robbery 3rd, & Theft of Property 4th

2/17 Tygee Smith Arrest Date: 11/25/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation

3/17 Thomas Smith Arrest Date: 11/20/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

4/17 Randy Smith Arrest Date: 11/25/17 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd Dwelling) & Theft of Property 2nd

5/17 Sereifin Rosales Arrest Date: 11/24/17 Charge(s): DUI



6/17 Percivill Pugh Arrest Date: 11/23/17 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property First Degree (Greater than $2,500)

7/17 Christopher Phillips Arrest Date: 11/22/17 Charge(s): Child Support

8/17 Jonathan Marbury Arrest Date: 11/22/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

9/17 Tyniqua Lee Arrest Date: 11/26/17 Charge(s): Escape 3rd & Obstructing Justice Using False Identity

10/17 Michael Lassiter Arrest Date: 11/21/17 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice, Robbery 1st (2 counts), & Theft of Property (6 counts)



11/17 Mickey Lassic Arrest Date: 11/22/17 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

12/17 William Dannelly Arrest Date: 11/22/17 Charge(s): Promoting Prison Contraband, Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

14/17 Ariel Brannon Arrest Date: 11/23/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

15/17 Keshauna Cummings Arrest Date: 11/21/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



17/17 Cortez Bean Arrest Date: 11/24/17 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates November 20th through November 26th, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.