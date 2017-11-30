Montgomery Police Department Graduates New Officers

by Jalea Brooks

The Montgomery Police Department, now has more man power. Nearly two dozen new officers have taken the oath to protect and serve, but officials say they still need more.

City officials have listed increased police presence as one of the ways they plan to lower crime throughout Montgomery.

“It’s a constant challenge for us” said Montgomery police Chief Earnest Finley. He admits the department has struggled with both recruitment and retaining officers.

“One of the reasons is always salary and its always pension, those are the top two reasons” explained Finley.

He says the recent graduating class, is a step in the right direction but, says the department is working closely with other city officials for a better solution.

One initiative that Chief Finley says is in the works, will give current Officers $500 for recruiting new officers, and $800 if they recruit someone who has already worked at a police department.

Despite the need for more officers, Finley says the switch to 12 hour shifts has allowed for more police presence, which he says is especially needed during the holiday season.

The department says those new officers will hit the streets immediately.