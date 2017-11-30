Scattered Showers Through Tonight

by Ben Lang

Light to moderate scattered showers will continue across the area through tonight ahead of a frontal boundary. Total rainfall amounts will be on the light side, generally less than half an inch. The rain will come to an end from west to east, exiting Pike/Macon counties by around 2 or 3AM. The front will push through the area, but there won’t be a significant drop in temperatures. The atmosphere will also remain rather moist, with the potential for locally dense fog again on Friday morning. We will start the end the work-week in the low to mid 50s, then warm to the lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon.

The forecast for the weekend looks dry, with the temperature trend of low 50s lows and low 70s highs continuing. We will have another chance for rain by the middle of next week ahead of a more significant cold front. The best chance for rain will be between Tuesday and Wednesday, but a few showers are possible on Monday. Colder air moves in behind the front, with high temperatures only forecast to be in the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows could approach freezing (32°) on Wednesday and Thursday night.