Sunshine Returning

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will be moving through the area overnight. Passing showers will continue ahead and along the boundary. We’re on the backside of the front Friday. We expect clouds or fog early but decreasing clouds through the day. A mostly sunny and dry weekend is setting up for the region. Temps will warm nicely into the 70s. A warming trend continues into early next week with highs in the mid 70s through Tuesday. Another cold front marches into the area Wednesday and this system will bring in more rain to the area. Much colder air will spill into the deep south on the backside of the frontal boundary. We could be looking at lower 30s next Friday morning.