Wetumpka holds Community Pep Rally heading into State Semifinals

by Ellis Eskew

The Wetumpka Indians play in the the 6A semifinals Friday night. The community came together Thursday night for a big pep rally.

There was a police escorted parade around downtown.

And then they gathered on the courthouse steps for a pep rally.

“We knew we had the opportunity to have something very special. We just needed them to buy into our program and they did. And so it’s just been very fun coaching them. They are a great group to be around,” said Head Coach Tim Perry.

The last time the team went to the semifinals was in 1995.

And they have never been to a state championship.

Players tell us it means a lot to have the support of the community.

“It’s like I have never felt this feeling before, two years being here. I moved up on varsity in 9th grade but having the city on our back and coming out seeing the stands packed and selling out tickets, it feels great,” said Torey Loftin.

Wetumpka will take on Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa Friday night at 7pm.

Alabama News Network will be doing LIVE reports there for the Game of the Week at 5, 5:30 and 6pm.