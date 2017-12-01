Another Foggy Night

by Ben Lang

The clouds cleared late this afternoon for part of the area, but we will have low clouds and fog setting back in this evening. We will continue our trend of mild nights, with lows only falling to near 50 overnight. There will be fog around for much of the area Saturday morning, and it could be dense in some spots. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, with temperatures warming into the lower 70s.

Saturday night will be mild with lows near 50. Warm and partly cloudy for Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Monday will be warm and should remain dry with highs in the mid 70s. Rain will return on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. The front will move through our area on Tuesday night, bringing a taste of winter. High temperatures will only be in the 50s on Wednesday, with post-frontal rain lingering for much of the day. It will be dry again for the rest of the work-week, with temperatures remaining cool, in the mid 50s on Thursday and low 60s Friday-Saturday.