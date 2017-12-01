Christmas in Candyland Back for a Fourth Year

City of Andalusia opens winter wonderland featuring faster slide and new play cottages

by Kimberly Hyde

You won’t have to drive far this month to see a winter wonderland…

Friday, the city of Andalusia officially opened Christmas in Candyland.

Chamber Director Chrissie Duffy says no matter the mercury reading, snow is always in the forecast.

“You can come out here in shorts and t-shirts and enjoy it and not have to worry about all the mittens and frozen noses,” said Duffy, Executive Director, Andalusia Chamber of Commerce.

Area businesses are in the mix, too, building 24 of pint-size play cottages.

“You get to just go through all the houses and see how businesses are like and all that,” said Jessaann Dubose, a student at Andalusia Elementary School.

Candyland is even sweeter in its fourth year. At Springdale on Ice you can enjoy a taller, faster slide.

“The slide is massive. It’s two, 180 feet racing lanes for snow tubing,” said Duffy.

“It feels like you’re just like going down a big ole stream,” said Kielan Davis, another student at Andalusia Elementary School.

Mayor Earl Johnson says visitors come from everywhere to enjoy the fun.

“This has become a huge tradition amongst these small children,” said Mayor Johnson. “We’re expecting 50,000 and up.”

Organizers say Candyland brings big benefits to the city

“It’s a great boost for tourism and retail stimulation in the economy as well,” said Duffy.

Making it a must-visit December destination.

Christmas in Candyland is open now through December 30th on the Court Square in Andalusia.