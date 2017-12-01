Governor Ivey Lights Official State Christmas Tree

by Jalea Brooks

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montgomery, or at least on the front steps of the capitol.

Hundreds watched as Governor Kay Ivey flipped the switch on the state’s official Christmas tree. The 35-foot Eastern Red Cedar is decorated with over 40,000 lights and 67 star ornaments; one for each county in Alabama.

Governor Ivey also honored first responders and other heroes at Friday’s tree lighting ceremony. Ivey thanked them for all that they do to protect and serve, just before inviting all of the children in attendance to light the big tree.