Jones vs Moore in Fundraising

AP: Jones crushes Moore....but perhaps not in votes.

by Tim Lennox

By The Associated Press

Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones is crushing Republican Roy Moore in fundraising ahead of their Dec. 12 special election in Alabama. But polls suggest Moore remains favored to win the seat held previously by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. New campaign finance reports show Jones raised $9.9 million from Oct. 1 to Nov. 22, compared to $1.7 million for Moore. For the entire campaign, Jones has now outraised Moore $11.4 million to $4.2 million. Many national Republicans have abandoned Moore after multiple women accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct when they were as young as 14. With his money advantage, Jones has far outspent Moore. The Democrat has put $8.9 million into the race, compared to $3.6 million for Moore. No Democrat has won a Senate seat in Alabama since 1992.

