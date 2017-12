Montgomery Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

by Stefanie Hicks

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police say the victim was shot in the 7000 block of Taylor Crossing around 6:30 Friday evening. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers are investigating what may have led up to that shooting and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call Montgomery Police at 241-26-51