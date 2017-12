President’s son-in-law told Flynn to speak with Russians

AP breaks story, quoting a source.

by Tim Lennox

(AP) – AP source: Jared Kushner is ‘very senior’ Trump transition official who directed Flynn to contact Russians on UN vote.

