Red Level Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Andalusia Walmart

by Rashad Snell

Daniel Miller, 34, of Red Level was arrested yesterday afternoon for 1st degree robbery at the Walmart in Andalusia. According to APD Investigators, Miller was observed shoplifting by Walmart employees and officers were called. While they were enroute, Miller brandished a knife and made threats towards Walmart employees before fleeing into a wooded area between Walmart and LBW Community College.

Miller resisted arrest when spotted by officers but he was taken into custody without injury.

Miller has been charged with Robbery 1st degree, Theft of Property 4th degree, Menacing and

Resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Covington County jail under $39,000 bond.