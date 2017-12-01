Two Juveniles Arrested after Gun Video Posted on Social Media

by Stefanie Hicks

Two juveniles have been arrested in Montgomery after posting video of themselves holding AR-15 military type rifles.

A tipster called authorities after seeing the video. Police located the residence and confiscated firearms, and arrested the suspects for misdemeanor warrants and suspicion of auto theft.

Authorities say it’s a result of the Montgomery County Gun Youth Initiative. The initiative consists of a $300 reward to be issued to anyone who provides information regarding a juvenile under the age of 18 that is in illegal possession of a firearm and that firearm is found and seized by law enforcement.

You can call 911 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP to report juveniles that are in possession of illegal guns.