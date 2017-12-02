Alternative Gift Fair Gives Shoppers a Different Holiday Shopping Experience

by Danielle Wallace

The Alternative Gift Fair gives people a chance to buy everything from pajama’s for a homeless child or a storybook for the child of an incarcerated mother.

“At this time of the year, there are so many times that we can fill our lives with things and products. While those things are nice, it’s so important to be able to give to organizations that are having such a profound impact,” says John McWilliams.

Shoppers could select items from a list of 128 possible gifts for 30 organizations.

Once they’ve paid for the gift, a card is sent to the person letting them know their relative or friend has honored them by helping the non-profit.

“I’ve tried to give a little bit to a lot of organizations in the community just so that I can I send a message to some of my colleagues and friends-that I’m thinking of them in this way,” says McWilliams.

Shoppers say the fair lets them celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

“It’s a great way to spend Christmas money instead of accumulating stuff or giving away stuff-stuff that we may not need or what other people can buy for themselves,” says Carrie Shaw.

Visitors to previous fairs spent some $150,000.

“The shoppers love giving gifts because they don’t know what else to give people sometimes so it’s a great way to give something that makes a difference,” says Will Parker.

“The reason why we’re participating or we’ll so glad to be participating is because it’s a wonderful way for the community to get involved and do a wonderful thing by making donations in the name of their family members or others,” says Lateasa Hicks.

It’s their way of getting the community involved in the lives of those in need.

“The people that actually get the gifts report this is their favorite gift to get this time of the year,” says Parker.

You can still participate in the Alternative Gift Fair until December 12th by visiting hope.givehoperiverregion.org.