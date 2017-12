Prattville Police Arrest Teen on Attempted Murder Charges

Police looking for another suspect

by Tim Lennox

They say 16-year-old Joseph Albright shot a juvenile during a robbery in the 800 block of Gillespie Street Friday night.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Albright is charged as an adult with attempted murder and first degree robbery and is being held on 100 thousand dollars bond. Police are searching for a second suspect.