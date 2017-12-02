Yet Another Foggy Night

by Ben Lang

Well, for the fourth night in a row we’ve got a dense fog advisory. Widespread fog is likely to form across the area late this evening. The fog will begin to lift late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon. After that, we will see a mostly sunny/partly cloudy sky and temperatures will be very warm for December, reaching the low 70s. Sunday night will be mild with lows in the upper 40s/ low 50s, and hopefully we will break our fog streak.

Monday afternoon will be warmer still, with highs in the mid 70s. We should remain dry through the day with a partly cloudy sky. Rain and some thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday ahead of a rather strong cold front. On Wednesday, temperatures will only be in the mid 50s with rain continuing for at least the first half of the day. We will continue to see reinforcing shots of cold air from Thursday through next weekend, keeping temperatures quite cool. High temperatures for Thursday through Sunday will be in the mid 50s, with overnight lows in the low 30s.