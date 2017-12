1 Dead in Montgomery Crash

Victim was Ramer resident

by Tim Lennox

State Troopers say a young man died and another was injured in a single vehicle accident early today.

The Troopers identify the man who died as 23 year old Dustin Lane Paulk.

He was a passenger in a car driven by 21 year old Kyle Andrew Harris of Letohatchee that left Hobbie Road a mile north of Ramer and struck a tree. Paulk was not wearing a seat belt. Harris is in the hospital…no word on his condition.