Alabama, Auburn Fans Sound-off on SEC Championship, College Football Playoff

Fans give opinion on playoffs over lunch at Baumhower's Restaurant in Montgomery

by Kimberly Hyde

Talk of Auburn’s loss in the SEC Championship Game, as well as Alabama’s birth in the College Football Playoff were the hot topics at Baumhower’s Sunday.

“I’ll be honest with you, we were in in church and everybody’s phones started going off in church when ESPN came through,” said Lisa Bruner.

Bruner, an Alabama Crimson Tide fan, was obviously ecstatic to hear the news.

“At the end of church everyone was like, we’re number 4!,” exclaimed Bruner. “We were excited.”

Equally excited is Grace Bruner, who’s especially looking forward to the rematch with Clemson.

“I’m going to be rooting really hard at this game, this coming up game, because I know friends who are for Clemson,” said Bruner, an Alabama Fan. “I know we’re going to be saying stuff, they’re going to be saying stuff. I think it’s going to be a really good game. Win or lose, I’m still going to be a Bama fan either way.”

Auburn fans Brenda Rambo and Angie Bowling were a little less enthusiastic because of Auburn’s loss to Georgia Saturday.

“I was sad because I wanted Auburn to win of course, but I thought it was a good game,” said Rambo. “I thought they did the best they could with the hurt players they had.”

“I wish we had won, I do,” said Bowling. “But the better team won yesterday, Georgia did a great job.”

Both say it was a good season for the Tigers.

“Amazing to me. I mean they came back from way behind. I just thought they did a great job,” said Rambo.

The fans of both teams have one thing in common. All will be pulling for the Tide to bring home a National Championship.

“I’m an Auburn fan all the way, but I will not not pull for Alabama if they’re on top,” said Rambo.

“I think Alabama could do it,” said Bowling. “They’re usually on top and they’re the underdogs right now. They’ll probably go all the way.”

Bruner, meanwhile, says she’ll rely on some divine intervention.

“I’m going to pray and hope Alabama’s number 1.”

Alabama will play Clemson in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Auburn’s consolation prize? A trip back to Atlanta. They’ll face UCF in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl.