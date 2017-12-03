Much Cooler Weather Ahead

by Ben Lang

Video Forecast available on our Facebook Page!

Sunday was certainly a very nice and warm December Day. Tonight, Patchy fog will be possible again, but it probably won’t be as widespread/dense as it has been in recent nights. Lows tonight will be near 50 degrees. The fog probably won’t last too long Monday morning, due to an increase of wind speeds from the southeast.

The southeast wind will help pump some moisture into the area, setting the stage for a decent soaking on Tuesday with an approaching front. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely, especially for the afternoon and evening . Temperatures will reach the mid 70s before the front arrives. Tuesday night lows will drop to the upper 40s, and then temps only recover to the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. Showers will also remain possible/likely through Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the 30s.

A few showers will be possible Thursday and Friday with highs only in the mid 50s. Next weekend will be dry with cool afternoons and cold nights. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s and lows in the lower 30s.