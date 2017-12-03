Race Relations Day Held

Hutchinson Missionary Baptist Church celebrates Race Relations Sunday

by Kimberly Hyde

1/2 IMG_0533

2/2 IMG_0280



Montgomery area ministers, community members and special guests gathered at Montgomery’s Hutchinson Missionary Baptist Church Sunday for their annual Race Relations Day program.

Reverend Tabitha Isner of The First Christian Church and Kim Hendrix of Frazer United Methodist Church were guest speakers.

Several Race Day Relations awards were also presented. They went to The Hands On River Region Clearing House and The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for their work on promoting diversity.

“I have honestly believed and have believed for a long time if there’s to be better relationship in this country as well as our communities, it would have to begin from the church,” said Pastor Dr. G.W.C. Richardson, Jr.

“This has to be something that we talk about every single day in order to recover from it,” said Rev. Isner. “We can’t make this something we talk about only when it’s convenient, only once a year.”

The church also presented a Montgomery high school student with $100 for her essay on race relations.