Andalusia Couple Charged with Multiple Robbery Offenses

by Rashad Snell

A joint investigation between the Andalusia Police Department and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office resulted in two arrests after a rash of thefts, burglaries, vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts in and outside of Andalusia.

After being interviewed by investigators from Andalusia PD and Covington County Sheriff’s, Charles C. Harris, 28, and Jessica D. Seaney, 32, both of Andalusia, were taken into custody.

Harris was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one count of 1st degree theft of property, one count of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of theft of property 3rd degree and two counts of theft of property 4th degree. Harris’ bond through APD is $380 thousand. Charges from the Covington County Sheriff’s Dept. are three counts of theft of property 1st degree, three counts of theft of property 3rd degree, one count of 3rd degree burglary, one count of criminal mischief 4th degree, one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of theft of property 2nd degree. Harris’ bond through the CCSO is $615 thousand. His total bond amount is $995 thousand. He is currently being held in the Covington County Jail.

Seaney had charges only through the Covington County Sheriff’s Dept. She was charged with one count each of receiving stolen property 1st degree and receiving stolen property 2nd degree. Seaney is being held at the Covington County Jail under $20 thousand dollars. She is also facing probation violation charges through the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole.

Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson commends both departments for their hard work on the investigation. Sheriff Dennis Meeks stated investigator from both agencies did a good job of working together to solve this rash of burglaries and thefts and they should all be commended.