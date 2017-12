Man Wanted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Conspiracy and Trafficking Charges

by Rashad Snell

Kenric Thomas is wanted by the United States Postal Inspection Service in relation to a warrant for Conspiracy and Trafficking.

Thomas has been federally indicted on several charges related to a drug offense.

If you know the current whereabouts of Kenric Thomas, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!