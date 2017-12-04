Montgomery County Arrests: November 27-December 3 Posted: Dec 4, 2017 10:35 AM CST by Rashad Snell 1/31Roger Wright Arrest Date: 11/28/17 Charge(s): Certain Peron Forbidden to Carry a Pistol, Receiving Stolen Property 4th, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 2/31Leonardo Williams Arrest Date: 12/1/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 3/31Curtis Williams Jr. Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation & Robbery 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 4/31Shahiem Trimble Arrest Date: 11/28/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 5/31Shawanda Stoudemire Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 6/31Jerry Smith Arrest Date: 12/1/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 7/31Kalvin Sankey Arrest Date: 12/1/17 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 8/31Delano Sanders Arrest Date: 11/29/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/31Frank Pollard Jr. Arrest Date: 12/1/17 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 10/31Avosia Nichols Arrest Date: 11/27/17 Charge(s): Identity Theft-Defraud Financial & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 11/31Randy McDowell Arrest Date: 11/29/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment, Interfere with W/DV Emerg, & Public Intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 12/31Chester McClain Arrest Date: 11/27/17 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended & Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 13/31Harry McCall Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury (2 counts) & Menacing Show Caption Hide Caption 14/31Cedric Manora Arrest Date: 11/27/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 15/31Jason Majors Arrest Date: 11/27/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 16/31Quintin Locke Jr. Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 17/31Lavorest Jenkins Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 18/31Kelvin Hollon Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 19/31Andy Hardy Arrest Date: 12/3/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing Show Caption Hide Caption 20/31Christopher Gilcrest Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Assault II (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 21/31Jaquan Cortez Fisher Arrest Date: 12/1/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 22/31Jaquan Cortez Fisher Arrest Date: 12/1/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 23/31Byron Esco Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Killing of Disabling Livestock & Receiving Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 24/31Cody Dickey Arrest Date: 12/3/17 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering of Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 25/31Jason Davis Arrest Date: 12/3/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st and Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 26/31Titus Daniels Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked (3 counts), Expired License, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Speed Less than 25MPH Show Caption Hide Caption 27/31Demetrius Conley Arrest Date: 12/1/17 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 28/31Demetrius Coleman Arrest Date: 11/29/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 29/31Lindzey Chappell Arrest Date: 11/27/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 30/31Deborah Chandler Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Possession of Control Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 31/31Demetrius Boone Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Burglary III & On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates November 27th through December 3rd, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Supreme Court Declines Death Penalty Case Involvin... 1 Dead in Montgomery Crash Race Relations Day Held Alabama, Auburn Fans Sound-off on SEC Championship...