Montgomery County Arrests: November 27-December 3

by Rashad Snell

1/31 Roger Wright Arrest Date: 11/28/17 Charge(s): Certain Peron Forbidden to Carry a Pistol, Receiving Stolen Property 4th, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

2/31 Leonardo Williams Arrest Date: 12/1/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

3/31 Curtis Williams Jr. Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation & Robbery 1st (2 counts)

4/31 Shahiem Trimble Arrest Date: 11/28/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

5/31 Shawanda Stoudemire Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked



6/31 Jerry Smith Arrest Date: 12/1/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

7/31 Kalvin Sankey Arrest Date: 12/1/17 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 3rd

8/31 Delano Sanders Arrest Date: 11/29/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation

9/31 Frank Pollard Jr. Arrest Date: 12/1/17 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

10/31 Avosia Nichols Arrest Date: 11/27/17 Charge(s): Identity Theft-Defraud Financial & Theft of Property 1st



11/31 Randy McDowell Arrest Date: 11/29/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment, Interfere with W/DV Emerg, & Public Intoxication

12/31 Chester McClain Arrest Date: 11/27/17 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended & Receiving Stolen Property 2nd

13/31 Harry McCall Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury (2 counts) & Menacing

14/31 Cedric Manora Arrest Date: 11/27/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

15/31 Jason Majors Arrest Date: 11/27/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



16/31 Quintin Locke Jr. Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

17/31 Lavorest Jenkins Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

18/31 Kelvin Hollon Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

19/31 Andy Hardy Arrest Date: 12/3/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing

20/31 Christopher Gilcrest Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Assault II (2 counts)



21/31 Jaquan Cortez Fisher Arrest Date: 12/1/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

23/31 Byron Esco Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Killing of Disabling Livestock & Receiving Stolen Property

24/31 Cody Dickey Arrest Date: 12/3/17 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering of Vehicle

25/31 Jason Davis Arrest Date: 12/3/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st and Theft of Property 3rd



26/31 Titus Daniels Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked (3 counts), Expired License, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Speed Less than 25MPH

27/31 Demetrius Conley Arrest Date: 12/1/17 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency

28/31 Demetrius Coleman Arrest Date: 11/29/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

29/31 Lindzey Chappell Arrest Date: 11/27/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment (2 counts)

30/31 Deborah Chandler Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Possession of Control Substance



31/31 Demetrius Boone Arrest Date: 11/30/17 Charge(s): Burglary III & On Loan from DOC































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates November 27th through December 3rd, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.