Rain Heading Our Way

by Shane Butler

A cold front is heading toward the deep south and it will push through the area Tuesday. We expect showers and even a few t-storms ahead of this boundary. Fortunately, we don’t see any of the storms becoming severe. Looks like mainly a good rain event. Rainfall potential of .50 to 1″ will be possible with this system. Even though the front will pass through the state, we see a moist flow remaining over the area through Thursday. We can’t rule out occasional showers passing through the area. Much colder and drier air will spill into the state over the upcoming weekend. This will be the coldest air of the season. Morning temps Sunday and Monday will start out in the mid to upper 20s. Brrrrrr!!!