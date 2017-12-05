Cold & Rainy Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

A cold front is moving into the area and it’s pushing showers and t-storms ahead of it. The t-storms will depart but the rain will linger into your Wednesday. It’s going to be a rainy and cold day with temps only topping out in the mid to upper 40s. The weather pattern will remain like this through Friday. This means rain at times along with cold temperatures making it feel very wintry out there. It’s going to be cold enough for us to introduce the chance of a wintry mix of precipitation Friday. This will be rain-snow mix at times. We don’t expect any issues on the roads. It’s back to sunny, dry and even colder weather conditions for the weekend.