Macon County Construction Company Owner Indicted on Forgery Charges

by Rashad Snell

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of a contractor for forgery of paperwork related to the renewal of his license with the Alabama Licensure Board for General Contractors. Morris Mitchell, 51, of Grayson, Georgia, surrendered at the Montgomery County Jail on December 1 and was released on bond.

Attorney General Marshall’s Office presented evidence to a Montgomery County grand jury, resulting in Mitchell’s indictment on November 17. Specifically, the indictment charges Mitchell with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument that was filed in a public office with the knowledge that each of the instruments was forged.

Mitchell operated Dreamway Construction LLC in Hardaway, Alabama, in Macon County. He is accused of forging three certificates of liability insurance, for the years 2015, 2016 and 2017, which were required by the Alabama Licensure Board for General Contractors in order for his contractor license to be renewed.

No further information about the investigation or about Mitchell’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

If convicted, Mitchell faces a maximum penalty of one year and one day to 10 years imprisonment and fines of up to $15,000 fine for each of the three counts, which are class C felonies.