NSDA Names Montgomery Academy Teacher Alabama Educator of the Year

by Rashad Snell

The National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) is proud to announce Jay Rye from Montgomery Academy is the 2017-2018 Alabama Educator of the Year.

From more than 5,000 member coaches and teachers across the country, Jay Rye was selected as the Alabama Educator of the Year because of his unwavering commitment to speech and debate education. His passion for speech and debate has enhanced the quality of education in Alabama and beyond.

“Speech and debate changes lives,” said National Speech & Debate Association Executive Director J. Scott Wunn. “Jay Rye has provided outstanding leadership in helping students improve their communication skills, build confidence, and increase critical thinking skills. All of these skills will better prepare students for college, a career, and a successful life after school.”

To be nominated for this prestigious award educators must coach and teach speech and debate, have a minimum of 5-years’ experience in the classroom, demonstrate broad contributions to the field of education, provide support and mentorship to the speech and debate community, and model the established NSDA Coach Code of Ethics.

Additionally, each State Educator of the Year award winner will be considered for the 2017-2018 National Educator of the Year Award. The national award winner will be announced on National Speech and Debate Education Day on March 2, 2018.

“We couldn’t be more proud to recognize the hard working, passionate, and dedicated educators who do so much for the speech and debate community, and their students,” said Wunn. “Every day, they empower young people to use their voice. They are making a huge impact on the lives of others.”

To learn more about the award process, visit www.speechanddebate.org/ educator-of-the-year.