Officials Work to Bring Internet Access to Rural Elmore County

by Andrew James

AT&T and Elmore County Officials announced the expansion of high speed internet access in some rural areas Tuesday.

The expansion will help create internet access for people living in the Santuck community. County leaders say this will be a game-changer for attracting more local businesses. Right now, they say it’s tough to do so, without internet connectivity in some areas. They also say it will help with education.

“We’ve got a lot of young people who live out here in this area who have assignments and are inquisitive and want to improve themselves and prepare for future careers,” explained Elmore County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs.

This service will be available in about a 5 mile radius from the cell tower on Central Plank Road.

