Pecan Crop Looking Favorable

Despite a big blow from Mother Nature, things are looking up for the pecan crop

by Kimberly Hyde

1/1 IMG_0538.JPG

Priester’s Pecans gets thousands of visitors everyday especially this time of year.

Shopper Alene Lawhorn is one of those. She can spot her favorite pecan a mile away.

“Cinnamon honey glaze,” said Lawhorn with a smile.

She’s among many stopping by Priester’s to stock up on the delicious nut.

“This is the best time of the year to come to Priesters to get the very freshest, new crop as I call them, new crop pecans,” said Lawhorn.

This year that crop was later than usual thanks to Hurricane Irma.

“It did cause a lot of devastation in Alabama and Georgia lost a lot of their crop,” said Priester’s co-owner Ellen Burkett.

She says it’s been exciting to see the pecan crop succeed in spite of a rocky start.

“The pecan crop is looking fine even though it was hurt by the hurricanes earlier in the Fall and the crop is down, there still has been ample pecans for us to find to crack and shell and make our products,” said Burkett.

Burkett says they get their pecans from all over the southeast as well as Texas and New Mexico.

“Even if the crop is short we go out to look for the best pecans we can find,” she said.

Priesters has between 20 to 25 different types of pecans. The store is in full swing for the holidays, moving several hundred pounds daily.

And for customers like Lawhorn, that’s music to her tastebuds.

“It’s just a tradition that people enjoy pecans during the holidays.”

Fifteen states in the U.S. grow pecans commercially. Georgia remains the number one producer.