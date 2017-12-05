Three People Charged with Attempting to Smuggle Contraband into Kilby Prison

by Rashad Snell

1/3 Shanie Bambinelli Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance & Possession of Marijuana

2/3 Kelsey Smith Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance

3/3 Christopher Wilson Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, Promoting Prison Contraband, Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance





Three people were arrested on Monday, December 4 at the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County for possession of a controlled substance and attempting to smuggle contraband into the prison.

Christopher Wilson, 28, of Fayetteville, and Shiane Bambinelli, 21, of Leeds, were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance. Wilson also was charged with promoting contraband, second degree.

A third suspect, Kelsey Smith, 21, of Winfield, was arrested for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Monday, correctional officers reported a person on foot located just beyond the prison’s perimeter fence and along a woodline. A K-9 unit was dispatched to the area where Wilson surrendered without incident.

After Wilson’s arrest, officers reported a suspicious vehicle leaving the property with two female occupants. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over the vehicle and detained Bambinelli and Smith. Both Wilson and Bambinelli were in possession of methamphetamines.

Wilson was recently released from the Department of Corrections in October after serving a five-year sentence for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance in Fayette County.

The ADOC has increased staffing of its investigations and intelligence division in a move to deter, detect and prevent contraband from coming into state correctional facilities. In the past 12 months, investigators have made 84 civilian arrests for crimes ranging from smuggling contraband cell phones, to drug trafficking.