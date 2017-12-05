Top Senate Republican Says Roy Moore Will Have Issue with Ethics Committee If Elected

by Rashad Snell

The top Republican in the Senate says if Alabama candidate Roy Moore is elected, he would “immediately have an issue with the Ethics Committee” over allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers decades ago.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Tuesday that the 70-year-old Moore would have to be sworn in if he wins the Dec. 12 special election, based on the 1969 Supreme Court ruling involving Democratic New York Rep. Adam Clayton Powell Jr.

The House had refused to seat Powell after allegations of personal and financial misconduct. The Supreme Court ruled in his favor, saying the House acted unconstitutionally by not seating him.

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in the special election. National Republicans have said he should step aside, but he has strong support from state Republicans.