UPDATE: Man Wanted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Multiple Charges Arrested

by Rashad Snell

After seeing a CrimeStopper segment, Kenric Thomas notified the Postal Inspection Service

and notified them that he was turning himself in. Thomas turned himself over to authorities at approximately 9:00 a.m. this morning.

No other information was released concerning his arrest or case.

Kenric Thomas was wanted by the United States Postal Inspection Service in relation to a warrant for Conspiracy. Thomas has been federally indicted on several charges related to a drug offense.