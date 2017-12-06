Alabama Democratic Conference Backs Fred Bell to Fill Vacant District 26 Senate Seat

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC) convened a screening committee on Monday, December 4, in Montgomery and voted to endorse Attorney Fred Bell in the Democratic Primary Special Election for Senate District 26 on Tuesday, December 12.

Bell is a Montgomery City Councilman representing Council District 6 in southeast Montgomery.

Joe Reed, Chairman of the ADC said Bell has been an Alabama Education Association (AEA) attorney and has an exemplary record as a public servant. “You can rely and trust Bell, his word is as good as a 30 year treasury note.

Five candidates are running for the Senate District 26 seat. The special election is a result of the seat being vacated by Quinton Ross after his selection as President of Alabama State University, therefore causing an open seat.