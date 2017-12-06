Cloudy, Rainy, And Cool

by Ben Lang

Yesterday’s cold front can certainly be felt today, with temperatures running a good 25 to 35 degrees cooler than 11am yesterday. Despite the front bringing somewhat drier surface air into central and south Alabama, plenty of mid level moisture is still streaming in from the southwest, leading to persistent rainfall for much of the area. Today, high temperatures will range from the lower to mid 40s. Rain will continue off and on through tonight, with low temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40. Rain is likely to continue through much of Thursday and Thursday night too, with highs in the mid 40s.

Friday gets a little interesting, because we could see some snowflakes mixing in to the rainfall. It appears that surface temperatures will be too warm for any snow or frozen precipitation to accumulate, but we could get a little on elevated surfaces and grass. High temperatures on Friday will be well above freezing, in the low 40s.

The rain will depart with sunshine returning for the weekend and early next week. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s, and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Another cold front will move through next Tuesday, but at this time it looks to be a dry front with no rain. It will bring another shot of cool air for Wednesday.