Colder, Wet the Rest of Work Week

by Ryan Stinnett

It is a much colder day today as a cold front has pushed through the state. In its wake, a cold air mass is at the surface; in the upper levels, a southwesterly flow is ongoing and this is setting up an “overrunning” pattern. This means warm, moist air overrides a cold airmass near the surface. So the forecast for the next couple of days will feature cloudy, cold, and wet conditions with periods of rainfall. Temperatures will not be changing much and most locations will be hovering in the lower to mid 40s all day.

A FEW FRIDAY FLURRIES? The overrunning pattern will continue into Friday, and this will allow for an interesting forecast for portions of Central Alabama Friday morning. The lower atmosphere could be cold enough for a few snow flakes. We will mention a chance of some light snow, or light snow mixed with rain, Friday morning for areas along and generally north of U.S. 80. Temperatures should be above freezing, and accumulation is unlikely, and at this time we expect no significant impact.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday are looking cold and dry with highs generally in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and lows well below freezing. Coldest morning should come early Sunday, with lows well down in the 20s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The upper air pattern suggests temperatures around here will remain below average for at least the next 15 days. Overall much of December will remain rather chilly.

Have a great day!

Ryan