Talladega Man Charged in Montgomery Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department says it has arrested a Talladega man in a man’s shooting death in Montgomery.

Police say 30-year-old Cornelius Fain has been charged with murder in the killing of 32-year-old Vantrell Flynn. Flynn was shot on Friday during a domestic dispute, according to police.

Police say Fain was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Talladega and brought to Montgomery. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at Flynn’s home in the 7000 block of Taylor Crossing. Flynn was pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center South later Friday night.