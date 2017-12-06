Talladega Man Charged in Montgomery Homicide

Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department says it has arrested a Talladega man in a man’s shooting death in Montgomery.

Police say 30-year-old Cornelius Fain has been charged with murder in the killing of 32-year-old Vantrell Flynn. Flynn was shot on Friday during a domestic dispute, according to police.

Police say Fain was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Talladega and brought to Montgomery. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at Flynn’s home in the 7000 block of Taylor Crossing. Flynn was pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center South later Friday night.

Related Posts

Second Arrest Made in Deadly Tuskegee Shooting
Second Man Charged in Recent Montgomery Murder
Second Teen Charged in Murder of Iraq Veteran in H...