Three Arrested, One Sought in Covington County on Promoting Prison Contraband Charges

by Rashad Snell

1/4 Little, Gary

2/4 Rabren, David

3/4 Rabren, Wanda

4/4 Rabren, Jacob







Deputies have arrested three people on smuggling contraband charges. They were booked into the Covington County Jail.

Deputies say Jacob Rabren, Gary Little, and Wanda Rabren have been charged with promoting prison contraband. Wanda Rabren is also charged with drug distribution.

They say an investigation found a pathway of drugs leading into the jail. Jacob Rabren was inmate of the jail when the investigation began.

Police are searching for a fourth person in the case, David Rabren.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 428-2641.