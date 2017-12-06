Troy University Fraternity Donates Over 120 Jackets to Troy Head Start

by Danielle Wallace

Troy University’s Sigma Chi Chapter is working to make a difference in the lives of students at Troy’s Head Start.

One after another, the brothers are donating jackets to Troy Head Start Students.

“We wanted to do something for the kids. We know them personally now,” says William Walker, President of Troy University’s Sigma Chi.

Throughout the semester the fraternity has volunteered at the center and instead of donating toy’s this christmas, they wanted to give back in a different way.

“We just know that in the winter time that kids need coats and so we just wanted to that,” says Walker.

“It shows tremendous effort for college students to come and give when they could be doing anything else than spending their time here,” says Dorsey Fayson, Center Manager.

The brothers say, it is s important for them to show the positive side of fraternities to those who may think otherwise.

“I know sometimes that might not show through some of the actions or things but I think things like this are really impactful and show that we are worthwhile,” says James Massey.

“It’s good to know that there are still people of character, that are in the community who have a giving heart, who know and understand that it is better to give than to receive,” says Laventrice Terry.

It’s that message that they want to share as they give the students one of their first christmas gifts of the season.

“These kids are awesome and fun and every time we come they impact us just as much as we do them,” says Walker.

In addition to the jackets, the fraternity also presented a $2,000 check for Troy’s Head Start Program.