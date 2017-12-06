Wintry Mix Ahead

by Shane Butler

A moist southwest flow will continue to send rain our way through Friday. Cold air will continue to undercut the moisture and this will lead to a wintry mix of rain and snow Friday. Surface temperatures will be above freezing so any snow accumulation will be light. We expect most accumulations to be on grassy and elevated surfaces. There is some concern any some lingering moisture could freeze Friday night as temps plunge into the upper 20s. Caution is advised when traveling northward Friday night into Saturday morning.