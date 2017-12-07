Lights of Love

by Ellis Eskew

Each year Jackson Hospital in Montgomery honors the lives of employees and volunteers lost during the year with Lights of Love.

Thursday night, they held a ceremony at the hospital.

The angel, stars, and lights on the Christmas tree each represented someone who had passed away in 2017.

The Dame family was asked to help light the tree this year in memory of their loved one, Rob Dame.

“To me, it’s a way to show that Rob really touched the hearts of the people at Jackson Hospital. They really loved him so much and he loved everyone here. He worked for them and loved doing that,” said Rob’s sister Kendra Cleghorn.

The money raised from the Lights of Love will benefit the oncology center at the hospital.