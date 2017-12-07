Lowndes and Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Departments Searching for Burglary, Theft Suspect

by Rashad Snell

The Lowndes and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Departments are searching for Curtis Lekelvin Robinson. Robinson has multiple active burglary and theft warrants signed against him.

Lowndes County Investigators say that Robinson is wanted in connection to a business burglary that occurred on August 4, in the Tyler community.

If you know the current whereabouts of this subject, please call the police immediately or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!