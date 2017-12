Montgomery Police Searching for Forgery Suspect

by Lillie Dunn

Montgomery Police are searching for a man wanted in reference to a third degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument investigation that occurred in August of this year at a financial institution located in the 4700 block of Vaughn Road.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!