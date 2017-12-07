New Voting Machines for Montgomery County

ExpressVote ballot marking device will feature touchscreen capabilities

by Kimberly Hyde

Montgomery County voters will notice something different when they go to the polls for next Tuesday’s special election — new voting machines.

Two new machines will be located in all 49 Montgomery voting precincts.

The first is the DS-200 tabulating machine which will feature faster read times. The second is the ExpressVote ballot marking device. That device has touchscreen capabilities and can be used by disabled voters.

Montgomery will be the first county in the state of Alabama to use ExpressVote.

The new machines cost about $1 million dollars.

Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed says the new voting machines are designed to make the voting process quicker. He encourages every registered voter to exercise their right to cast a ballot next Tuesday.

“We want to encourage all the voters of Montgomery County to exercise their right to vote in this election both in the United States Senate election as well as the State Senate election for those that are eligible,” said Judge Reed. “This is a very important election as you all know. It’s gotten a lot of attention nationally, locally and statewide because of the relevance in terms of what it has in our election process.”

As a reminder, you will need a photo ID when you go to vote next Tuesday. Polls will be open 7am to 7pm.