Wintry Precipitation Threat Friday

by Shane Butler

We will see a cold rain through the evening but once we get into the overnight hours a transition will take place north and westward. This will be a wintry mix of rain/snow. We don’t expect accumulation at the start but this will change as temps fall to near freezing. This could have an impact on the morning commute. The area of most concern will run along a line from Alex City to Monroeville and all areas northward. Caution is advised on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.