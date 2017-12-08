AHSAA State Championship Football Games Going on as Planned

by Jeff Sanders

AHSAA high school football games sheduled to be played today at Bryant-Denny Stadium are still scheduled to be played. The following is a state from the AHSAA.

“The Super 7 football championship games at Bryant-Denny Stadium will be played as originally scheduled. The AHSAA looked at every option available. However, staffing, volunteers, police and other public safety will be unavailable due to prior commitments. The AHSAA continues to closely monitor all weather conditions. Any updates will be posted at www.ahsaa.com and on the AHSAA Twitter @AHSAAUpdates.”