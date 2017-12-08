ALDOT Actively Responding to Winter Weather, Urges Motorists to Stay Off Roadways

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Department of Transportation has crews responding across all areas of the state experiencing winter weather today. Roadway and weather conditions will be monitored as long as necessary, with road and bridge treatment ongoing in affected areas. ALDOT crews will be actively working to keep State, U.S. and Interstate highways open.

Currently, all highways remain open, but the public is urged to check www.algotraffic.com for alerts and road closure information, and to monitor their local news media for information about road conditions. Travel conditions could be considered hazardous in areas where there is any precipitation, whether it is snow, rain or a wintry mix. ALDOT urges everyone to avoid travel where adverse conditions are present until roadway and weather conditions improve.

