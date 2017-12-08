Blast of Snowy Winter Weather Hits Selma

by George McDonald

A blast of wintery weather blew into Selma early Friday morning dumping snow, rain and sleet on the city for most of the day.

The winter weather system has dumped enough snow on the area to create some potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Heavy snow flurries blanketed yards and rooftops all over town.

A mix of snow, rain and sleet has continued off and on in the city throughout the day.

EMA Director Toya Stiles says all roads and bridges in the county have been declared impassable and motorists are asked to remain off the roadways until further notice.

“We’re encouraging residents and people in the community to stay indoors, to try to stay dry,” said Stiles.

“Stay tuned to your local news and NOAA weather radio. And if you just have to get out and drive on the roadways, please drive with caution.”

Stiles says the mix of snow and rain will continue to fall throughout the night.

She says below freezing temperatures will make driving conditions dangerous.